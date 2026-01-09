Parks Canada eyed boat-ban pros and cons

National News
By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun A Parks Canada document shows that staff weighed pros and cons — including a legal threat from Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation — before deciding to ban motorboats from Clear Lake last May. A briefing document was prepared for Thomas Sheldon, the acting superintendent of Riding Mountain National Park at the time, requesting his decision before May 14. The note identified the legal threat from the First Nation, as well as the risk of an outcry from boat owners and businesses, among factors to consider when deciding on the boat policy for 2025. Sheldon signed off on May 14 in favour of the boat ban, the document shows. The file was obtained by the Sun through an access-to-information request, along with internal…

