Brantford police investigation of online “hypnosis study” leads to sexual assault charge

January 13, 2026 91 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- A city man is facing a sexual assault charge after Brantford Police Service (BPS) officers investigated a case of inappropriate actions  that involved a 19-year-old woman. The  BPS said the accused posted an online advertisement seeking “paid hypnosis study participants.”  A woman responded to the advertisement Thursday, Jan, 8, 2026 at about 10:10 a.m. attending the accused’s Grey Street residence, where she believed she was participating in a legitimate research experiment. During the visit at  the residence, police said the accused engaged in inappropriate actions toward the victim.  The victim left the residence and was not physically injured. The victim and the accused were not known to each other prior to this incident. As a result, on January 9, 2026, a 28-year-old Brantford man was arrested and charged with…

