Nearly 85,000 people homeless in Ontario, up 8 per cent in one year: report

January 13, 2026 88 views

 Report shows 25 per cent increase in Indigenous homelessness By Liam Casey and Allison Jones Homelessness is getting worse across Ontario with an estimated 85,000 people who were without a home in 2025 and nearly 2,000 encampments across the province, a new report from Ontario’s municipalities shows. More than half of those people are experiencing prolonged periods of homelessness of six months or longer, the report by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Ontario Municipal Social Services Association and the Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association found. About 20,000 children and youth are homeless in the province. The data shows northern and rural regions are driving the growth in homelessness. “Something’s clearly broken,” said Lindsay Jones, executive director of AMO. “I think we’re seeing, again, the impact of pretty significant…

