Air Inuit launches new aircraft modified for passengers, cargo

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Air Inuit has a new aircraft that promises to deliver better service to Nunavik, says CEO and president Christian Busch. The Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft will go into service Tuesday on the airline’s Montreal-Kuujjuaq route. “The aircraft itself will be a great addition to Air Inuit to modernize its fleet and also give a better service, a more comfortable service to the Kuujjuaq-Montreal route,” Busch said. The twin-engine aircraft is the world’s first 737-800 NG modified to transport both passengers and cargo, according to a news release issued by Air Inuit on Monday. The Inuit-owned airline took over the route linking Kuujjuaq and Montreal in August as part of a deal when Canadian North, which operated the route, was purchased…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice