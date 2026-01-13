Carney meets with Coastal First Nations today to talk major projects, oceans

National News
Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet today with Coastal First Nations in Prince Rupert, B.C., to discuss his government’s major projects agenda and marine conservation. He’ll be joined by a handful of ministers, including Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson and Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson. Coastal First Nations, which represents nine First Nations, works to protect the B.C. coastline and the Great Bear Rainforest, and to ensure First Nations have a say in how resources and waters are managed. Tensions between the federal government and Coastal First Nations heated up in 2025 when federal officials failed to meet with the group before signing an agreement with Alberta opening the door to a pipeline to B.C.’s coast. Hodgson was forced to apologize after quipping in a television interview that he…

