Greenland annexation threats ‘bewildering,’ Nunavut premier says

January 13, 2026 201 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News As Premier John Main settles into his new role at the head of Nunavut’s government, he says he’s aware of annexation threats from the United States toward Greenland but it’s difficult to process them. “It is quite bewildering to understand the thought processes [of] some of the international actors around Greenland,” Main said in an interview. “We’re in support of their desire for self-determination, of course, and we all know the horrible history of colonization and military interests, and how they’ve impacted the North in the past.” Main did not reference U.S. President Donald Trump or any members of his administration by name. But it’s Trump and his administration who have been ramping up calls over the past week to acquire…

