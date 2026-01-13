Family, police dispute imitation firearm in altercation death in Saskatoon hospital

By Jeremy Simes -CP-The family of a man who died in an altercation with hospital security in a Saskatoon hospital are challenging police reports that a fake firearm and drugs played a part in what happened. Saskatoon police said Monday that methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an imitation firearm were found in the hospital room where 36-year-old Trevor Dubois died Friday. But Dubois’s niece Jayden Dubois and his mother Val Dubois told a news conference the firearm was a combination cigarette holder-lighter in bright pink and yellow colours. Val Dubois said the fake-firearm accusation from police hits like “a dagger.” “Trevor would never hurt anybody,” she said. “I just want answers. How did this happen?” The mother had a cigarette with her son the day before the altercation, and the lighter…



