Military lands in northern Manitoba First Nation dealing with water woes

January 13, 2026 193 views

By Brittany Hobson Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are on the ground providing help to a First Nation in northern Manitoba that is in the throes of severe water issues, while some displaced residents may be forced to relocate once again. Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias said seven military members arrived in his community Monday morning after he pushed the federal government to send in reinforcements. Monias said the crew will first be tasked with assessing one of the community’s water treatment plants, which has been out of commission for two weeks. “They’re doing a site tour of the water plant right now, take notes, identify what needs to be fixed, and assess how it needs to be fixed, and what resources are required to fix it,” he…

