Caledonia woman charged with assault

HALDIMAND COUNTY – A 60-year-old Caledonia woman is facing assault and theft charges after the Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated an incident on Argyle Street. OPP responded to a report of an assault on Argyle Street in Caledonia January 9, 2026, at about 12:55 p.m., and found two individuals involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical altercation. Heather Brown, 60-years-old of Caledonia has been charged with the following offences: Assault With a Weapon Theft Under $5000 The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on March 3, 2026….



