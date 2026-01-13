Carney meets with Coastal First Nations to about major projects, oceans

PRINCE RUPERT B.C.-Prime Minister Mark Carney says his meeting Tuesday with Coastal First Nations in Prince Rupert, B.C. is about “dialogue” and exploring how First Nations can partner with the federal government to build the economy. Speaking just before entering a meeting with Coastal First Nations, an advocacy group that works to works to protect the B.C. coastline and the Great Bear Rainforest, Carney said there’s a “huge responsibility” to protect the environment. “So how do we work together to preserve that, to enhance it while we’re looking for opportunities for development?” he said. “Today is not a day for big announcements. It is a day, as I said, for dialogue, for listening and working.” Carney is being joined at the meeting by a handful of ministers, including Natural Resources…
