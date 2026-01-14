Almost one in three Canadians say U.S. might try to invade Canada: poll

By Catherine Morrison Following the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, a new poll suggests almost a third of Canadians say the United States might attempt “direct action” to take control of Canada. It suggests one-in-five Americans think the same. The Leger poll, which was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error, surveyed 1,540 Canadians between Jan. 9 and Jan. 11. The poll suggests many Canadians believe the U.S. likely will attempt to take control of other countries in the future, including Greenland, Cuba, Colombia, Panama, Iran and Canada. When asked to rate the likelihood of a U.S. attempt at direct action to take control of various countries in the future, 31 per cent of Canadian respondents said the United States likely will attempt direct action to…
Related Posts
2025 was the third warmest year on record. What does that mean in Canada?
January 14, 2026 95
By Jordan Omstead This past year was the third warmest on record and stood on the…
Brush burning making way for power lines
January 14, 2026 151
By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Rural residents who live near areas of…