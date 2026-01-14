National News
Brush burning making way for power lines

January 14, 2026

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Rural residents who live near areas of ongoing construction for Hydro One’s Waasigan high-voltage power line may occasionally see smoke in the sky as controlled brush burning for the project continues over the next few months, the utility says. “Routine burning will occur intermittently along the project route from Shuniah to Atikokan, and Atikokan to Dryden, until spring 2026,” a Hydro One spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Controlled burns along Highway 11-17 between Highway 527 and Shuniah’s MacGregor Road were recently completed, she added. Before burning occurs, local fire departments are made aware, the utility says. The $1.2-billion Waasigan project is being built in two phases. The first phase, a double-circuit 230-kilovolt line between Shuniah and Atikokan, was to be in service…

