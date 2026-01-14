Cold Notification issued for Grand Erie Public Health Region

A Cold Notification for the Grand Erie Public Health region ( (Brantford-Brant and Haldimand-Norfolk)) has been issued by the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) effective Jan., 14, 2026. A Cold Notification is issued, by the MOH, when parts or all areas of the region are expected to reach temperatures below -15 ºC, or when wind chill values reach -20 ºC. The notification remains in effect until a cancellation notice is issued. The MOH says the conditions expected can pose serious health risks, especially for individuals who are outdoors for long periods or without appropriate clothing, shelter or heating. Cold temperatures can make some chronic health conditions worse, and being outside in very cold weather can cause hypothermia, frostbite or frostnip. If you think you or someone has hypothermia or frostbite, seek immediate medical attention. To prevent cold weather-related…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice