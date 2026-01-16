National News
ticker

Assault charge stayed against Inuit organization president Jeremy Tunraluk

January 16, 2026 117 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Crown prosecutor Stephanie Boydell told a justice of the peace on Jan. 15 that she was directing a stay of proceedings for an assault charge against Jeremy Tunraluk, who is on leave as president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the territory’s largest Inuit organization. That means the criminal case will not proceed against Tunraluk at this time, and he is a free man. Tunraluk was absent from the justice of the peace courtroom in Iqaluit on Thursday morning. Some initial confusion between his lawyer, Victoria Perrie, and Crown prosecutors was cleared up within the morning session of the court. Crown prosecutor Emma Baasch initially said the prosecution had not elected a lawyer to pursue the charge against Tunraluk and asked to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Inuit need greater say in ship routing, preparedness: Panelists

January 16, 2026 94

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Inuit need a greater say in mapping,…

Read more
National News

First Nations hockey player seeks long playoff run and post-secondary offer

January 16, 2026 105

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Besides looking to finish his junior hockey career…

Read more