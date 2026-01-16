Assault charge stayed against Inuit organization president Jeremy Tunraluk

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Crown prosecutor Stephanie Boydell told a justice of the peace on Jan. 15 that she was directing a stay of proceedings for an assault charge against Jeremy Tunraluk, who is on leave as president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the territory’s largest Inuit organization. That means the criminal case will not proceed against Tunraluk at this time, and he is a free man. Tunraluk was absent from the justice of the peace courtroom in Iqaluit on Thursday morning. Some initial confusion between his lawyer, Victoria Perrie, and Crown prosecutors was cleared up within the morning session of the court. Crown prosecutor Emma Baasch initially said the prosecution had not elected a lawyer to pursue the charge against Tunraluk and asked to…



