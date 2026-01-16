National News
Future-facing projects given leg up in Northern Ontario

January 16, 2026 107 views

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal The minister of jobs and families and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) announced total spending of up to $850,000 on 14 Indigenous economic development projects across the region. Patty Hajdu made the announcement in Thunder Bay  and said the funding will support engagement, capacity-building and knowledge-sharing activities tied to critical minerals-related clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects. It is intended to create opportunities that respect traditional territories and strengthen local economies. She said the federal government, Indigenous peoples, local workers and businesses are building the infrastructure and partnerships required to secure a sustainable and sovereign Canada. “And it is a time where there’s a profound degree of anxiety. There are serious threats to our…

