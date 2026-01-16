YQK to YQT: 1st new Kenora-Thunder Bay flight completed

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — Passenger service between Kenora and Thunder Bay has returned. Kenora Airport CEO Shari Gentes was one of the six passengers on the first North Star Air flight between the two largest cities in Northwestern Ontario, which landed in Thunder Bay around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The regional airline, which is partnered with 11 First Nations, announced the new service in December. “The flight was great,” Gentes said shortly after landing in Thunder Bay. “It’s roomy, it’s got lots of room for leg room, seatbelts — everything’s comfortable.” “Everybody gets their own window, everybody gets their own aisle — it was very nice.” North Star is using its Pilatus PC-12 aircraft for the service. Company president and chief operating officer Jeff…



