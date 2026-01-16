‘We need unity’: Bearspaw First Nation chief and council mark new term at inauguration ceremony

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook ÎYÂRHE NAKODA — With messages of unity and championing the younger generation ringing loud and clear, Bearspaw First Nation marked the start of a new term during the inauguration of the Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation band’s chief and council on Friday (Jan. 9). Serving the nation for his 25th accumulative term, Chief Darcy Dixon emphasized that working together alongside the two other Stoney Nakoda First Nations, Goodstoney and Chiniki, is key to moving forward. “We all share one piece of land, all our people, but as you can see, by working together over a number of years we were able to continue to support one another and make good things happen here in our communities of Big Horn, Morley,…



