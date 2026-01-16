Manitoba First Nation urges province to address hotel space for evacuees

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Red Cross says some evacuees from a northern Manitoba First Nation rocked by a severe water crisis won’t be displaced for a second time in as many weeks, as the community’s chief called on the province to do more to ensure they get priority in hotels. About 1,200 residents from Pimicikamak Cree Nation have been staying in Thompson, although it’s unclear how many are in the city’s hotels or have other accommodations. Chief David Monias had said he was concerned some would have to leave Thompson, due to a minor hockey tournament there this weekend. The Red Cross said Thursday that accommodations in Thompson have been secured for evacuees, although some may need to temporarily go to another location in the city depending on room…



