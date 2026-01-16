National News
ticker

Manitoba First Nation urges province to address hotel space for evacuees

January 16, 2026 101 views

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Red Cross says some evacuees from a northern Manitoba First Nation rocked by a severe water crisis won’t be displaced for a second time in as many weeks, as the community’s chief called on the province to do more to ensure they get priority in hotels. About 1,200 residents from Pimicikamak Cree Nation have been staying in Thompson, although it’s unclear how many are in the city’s hotels or have other accommodations. Chief David Monias had said he was concerned some would have to leave Thompson, due to a minor hockey tournament there this weekend. The Red Cross said Thursday that accommodations in Thompson have been secured for evacuees, although some may need to temporarily go to another location in the city depending on room…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Inuit need greater say in ship routing, preparedness: Panelists

January 16, 2026 95

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Inuit need a greater say in mapping,…

Read more
National News

First Nations hockey player seeks long playoff run and post-secondary offer

January 16, 2026 106

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Besides looking to finish his junior hockey career…

Read more