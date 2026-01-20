National News
Greenalandic flag raised at Nunavut Legislative Assembly

January 20, 2026 76 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Greenlandic flag was raised at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly on Jan. 20, just one day after U.S. President Donald Trump shared a photo online with U.S. flags covering Canada and Greenland on a map. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen warned his people to prepare for a possible American invasion just one hour before the flag raising in Nunavut. Paul Irngaut, president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the largest Inuit organization in the territory, said Nunavummiut support Greenlanders. ”We’re standing behind Greenland,” Irngaut said, clarifying that the U.S. is not the enemy. Premier John Main and his eight cabinet members, along with the regular MLAs, watched as the flag was sent up the pole. Among them was Fred Pedersen, MLA for…

