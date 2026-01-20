National News
ticker

Indigenous-owned Flowing River Capital has big plans in the growing defence sector

January 20, 2026 63 views

By Devin Stevens An Indigenous-owned private equity firm says its acquisition of an international defence manufacturing company with sizable operations in Moncton, N.B., is just the start of its expansion plans as Canada and its allies ramp up military spending. Saskatchewan-based Flowing River Capital is now 100 per cent owner of Marshall Land Systems, which employs 100 people at its Moncton manufacturing plant and 600 people across the entire company, including in Ottawa, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Marshall builds specialized containerized systems that can be transported by sea, air, road or rail and can be outfitted as command centres, medical labs or as storage for hazardous materials or ammunition. Environmental controls allow the containers to operate in temperatures down to -51 C, and they are salt and weather…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Greenalandic flag raised at Nunavut Legislative Assembly

January 20, 2026 77

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Greenlandic flag was raised at…

Read more
National News

Carney’s China trip is another indication that Canada’s energy sector is its gateway to Asia

January 20, 2026 157

By Yaxin Zhou Canada has a lot to gain in Asia. From his attendance at the…

Read more