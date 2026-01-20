Indigenous-owned Flowing River Capital has big plans in the growing defence sector

By Devin Stevens An Indigenous-owned private equity firm says its acquisition of an international defence manufacturing company with sizable operations in Moncton, N.B., is just the start of its expansion plans as Canada and its allies ramp up military spending. Saskatchewan-based Flowing River Capital is now 100 per cent owner of Marshall Land Systems, which employs 100 people at its Moncton manufacturing plant and 600 people across the entire company, including in Ottawa, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Marshall builds specialized containerized systems that can be transported by sea, air, road or rail and can be outfitted as command centres, medical labs or as storage for hazardous materials or ammunition. Environmental controls allow the containers to operate in temperatures down to -51 C, and they are salt and weather…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice