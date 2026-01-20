Iqaluit MLAs raise Greenland flag as U.S. President Trump escalates annexation threat

Members of Nunavut’s legislative assembly raised Greenland’s flag today in solidarity with the Inuit-majority island pushing back against annexation threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaker David Joanasie says dozens of people attended the afternoon flag-raising event in downtown Iqaluit, including the territory’s premier, the representative of the Danish consulate in Iqaluit and Greenlanders living in Nunavut. Joanasie says Nunavut’s Inuit have close ties with Inuit who make up a large portion of Greenland’s population. Trump posted an AI-generated photo this morning that shows him in a meeting in the Oval Office with European leaders alongside a map of the Western Hemisphere that shows American flags over Greenland, Canada, Cuba and Venezuela. Trump has also threatened to impose new tariffs on eight European nations for refusing to support his Greenland…



