Indigenous-owned Flowing River Capital has big plans in the growing defence sector

An Indigenous-owned private equity firm says its acquisition of an international manufacturing company with sizable operations in Moncton, N.B., is just the start of its expansion plans for the defence sector. Saskatchewan-based Flowing River Capital is now the 100 per cent owner of Marshall Land Systems, which employs 100 people at its Moncton manufacturing plant and 600 people across the entire company, including locations in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Marshall builds specialized containerized systems that can be transported by sea, air, road or rail and can be outfitted as command centres, medical labs or as storage for hazardous materials or ammunition. Flowing River CEO Thomas Benjoe says there’s been an increase in Indigenous investment capacity in recent years with better education, more experience and greater ability to find…



