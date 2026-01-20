Wall Street slumps and Europe stocks sink as Trump threatens tariffs on 8 NATO members

National News
By Damian J. Troise NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slumped in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday after President Donald Trump threatened to hit eight NATO members with new tariffs as tensions escalate over his attempts to assert American control over Greenland. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, pulling back further from the record it set early last week. It was the first time U.S. markets could react to the escalation from Trump, as they were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 536 points, or 1.1%, as of 10:56 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite slumped 1.5%. The losses were widespread and led by technology stocks, many of which already have more influence over the direction of the market because of outsized values….

