B.C. at a Crossroads: Indigenous Leaders Defend Declaration Act Amid Mining Shift

January 21, 2026 137 views

By John Wirth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Indigenous leaders in British Columbia are calling on the provincial government to stand firm on the Declaration Act following a landmark court ruling and a 45% drop in new mining claims. As the province transitions to a new mineral tenure system in 2026, a debate is erupting over whether Indigenous rights are inflaming economic uncertainty – or curing it. The tension follows a major December 2025 Court of Appeal ruling in the Gitxaała case. The court confirmed that the Declaration Act is not just a symbolic collection of goals, but a law that applies to all provincial decision-making – including the controversial Mineral Tenure Act (MTA). For decades, dating back to the province’s colonial beginnings, B.C. has used a “free…

