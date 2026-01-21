MN-S ERII rep Digness suspended after ethics review; interim appointed

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca SASKATOON — The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) has suspended Eastern Region 2 representative Brent Digness for an indeterminate period following an ethics review related to recordings made public earlier this month. In a statement released Jan. 20, the MN-S Provincial Métis Council said its ethics committee convened after recordings surfaced during the week of Jan. 12 that raised serious concerns about Digness’s conduct. The council said the content of the recordings demonstrated an abuse of power and included harmful language directed toward Métis citizens, women and members of the broader Saskatchewan community. According to MN-S, Digness has publicly acknowledged his actions. At a special Eastern Region 2 (ERII) council meeting held Jan. 13, Hudson Bay Local 114 President Marilyn Ekert was appointed interim…



