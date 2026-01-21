National News
Bigstone taking over Chip Lake rebuild

January 21, 2026 171 views

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader At the end of May 2025, a wildfire burnt half of the buildings in Chipewyan Lake, north of Wabasca. This small community in the Boreal forest is in the midst of being transferred from an M.D. of Opportunity hamlet to a Bigstone Cree Nation reserve. Throughout the evacuation and the initial stages of the rebuild, the M.D. took the lead and worked closely with Bigstone. However, by the end of January the whole process will be transferred over to Bigstone. The change is because Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has agreed to rebuild the burnt homes, M.D. CAO Chad Tullis told M.D. council at the January 12, 2026 M.D. council meeting. Therefore, Bigstone needs to be the local government heading the project. The…

