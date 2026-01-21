Verbatim: Carney’s speech to the World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a speech at World Economic Forum that is garnering attention around world. Here is the full text of his speech: Thank you very much, Larry. I’m going to start in French, and then I’ll switch back to English. [Translated from French] Thank you, Larry. It is both a pleasure, and a duty, to be with you tonight in this pivotal moment that Canada and the world (is) going through. Today I will talk about a rupture in the world order, the end of a pleasant fiction and beginning of a harsh reality, where the geopolitics of the great powers is not subject to any constraints. But I will say, on the other hand, that other countries, especially middle powers like Canada, are not powerless. They…



