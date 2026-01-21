Local News
ticker

Six Nations Social Services staff tell local Youth Council to hand over branding in attempted take over

January 21, 2026 232 views
Dominique Bomberry, Youth Council coordinator and former Elected Chief Mark Hill appeared at SNEC.

By Lynda Powless Editor In a surprising move Six Nations Youth Council (SNYC) says they were told to “hand over” their branding and all their documents by Six Nations council’s administration staff. The reason…? Dominique Bomberry, SNYC coordinator of the independant group, said they were told by band employees it was needed so Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) could start fresh with a new youth council. SNYC members appeared at SNEC saying they wanted to seek clarity and address any miscommunication between the youth organization and SNEC. Dominique Bomberry, SNYC coordinator, called for a more collaborative working relationship with SNEC and its departments. while emphasizing the importance of maintaining the Youth Council’s independence.,to SNEC at its Jan 13th meeting. Dominique Bomberry said she felt “disrespected” after a meeting with Arliss Skye,…

