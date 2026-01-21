Six Nations Elected Council may hold cannabis referendum

By Lynda Powless Editor A move by Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to hold a referendum that could outlaw cannabis here is already sparking controversy in the community. Turtle Island News has learned SNEC, in a closed meeting, agreed to look to amend the band council’s cannabis law by holding a referendum that could ask the community whether they want cannabis here or not. SNEC has already sought legal opinions on potential changes or banning of cannabis sales. The move has councillor Helen Miller concerned. “So what happens if we have a referendum and the community says no, we don’t want cannabis here. What is the plan if tht happens? What are we going to do then? Shut em all down? How would we do that? What is our plan…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice