Local News
Slider

Six Nations Elected Council may hold cannabis referendum

January 21, 2026 174 views
Concerns over a huge cannabis operation on Fourth Line has sparked not only neighbourhood concerns over the industry, but a referendum may now be coming. (Turtle Island News File photo)

By Lynda Powless Editor A move by Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to hold a referendum that could outlaw cannabis here is already sparking controversy in the community. Turtle Island News has learned SNEC, in a closed meeting, agreed to look to amend the band council’s cannabis law by holding a referendum that could ask the community whether they want cannabis here or not. SNEC has already sought legal opinions on potential changes or banning of cannabis sales. The move has councillor Helen Miller concerned. “So what happens if we have a referendum and the community says no, we don’t want cannabis here. What is the plan if tht happens? What are we going to do then? Shut em all down? How would we do that? What is our plan…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Elected Council Post border crossing warning

January 21, 2026 163

 SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Elected Council has posted a notice from the…

Read more
National News

B.C. at a Crossroads: Indigenous Leaders Defend Declaration Act Amid Mining Shift

January 21, 2026 138

By John Wirth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Indigenous leaders in British Columbia are…

Read more