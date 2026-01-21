National News
ticker

Tofino council supports Tla-o-qui-aht’s bid to change some BC geographical names

January 21, 2026 156 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, BC – Following the official renaming of Tofino’s Mackenzie Beach back to its traditional name tinwis (pronounced ti-nu-wis) in the fall, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) has applied to the BC Geographical Names Office to change three additional place names: North Chesterman Beach, Kennedy Lake and Meares Island. Tofino Mayor Dan Law and council expressed unanimous support for the name change proposals during the Jan. 20 regular council meeting. “Just a reminder, we are not renaming necessarily, these placenames have been named these names for millennia,” said Law. He directed district staff to confirm their support to the BC Geographical Names Office. While in support of the proposed name changes, councillor Sarah Sloman raised concerns about safety when it comes to response…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Elected Council Post border crossing warning

January 21, 2026 164

 SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Elected Council has posted a notice from the…

Read more
National News

B.C. at a Crossroads: Indigenous Leaders Defend Declaration Act Amid Mining Shift

January 21, 2026 138

By John Wirth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Indigenous leaders in British Columbia are…

Read more