Tofino council supports Tla-o-qui-aht’s bid to change some BC geographical names

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, BC – Following the official renaming of Tofino’s Mackenzie Beach back to its traditional name tinwis (pronounced ti-nu-wis) in the fall, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) has applied to the BC Geographical Names Office to change three additional place names: North Chesterman Beach, Kennedy Lake and Meares Island. Tofino Mayor Dan Law and council expressed unanimous support for the name change proposals during the Jan. 20 regular council meeting. “Just a reminder, we are not renaming necessarily, these placenames have been named these names for millennia,” said Law. He directed district staff to confirm their support to the BC Geographical Names Office. While in support of the proposed name changes, councillor Sarah Sloman raised concerns about safety when it comes to response…
