First Nations-owned Vancouver Island wood chip plant set to close in March

A wood chip plant on Vancouver Island that’s majority-owned by a First Nation in British Columbia and was acquired with help from provincial funding, says it is closing, the latest setback for the province’s forestry sector. Atli Resources chief executive Jonathan Lok says in a statement that the Atli Chip LP facility in Beaver Cove will close in March due to “ongoing structural changes affecting British Columbia’s coastal forest sector.” The statement says a major factor was last month’s announcement of the closure of Domtar’s pulp mill in Crofton, B.C., which Atli says effectively eliminated the demand for wood chips produced at Beaver Cove. Atli, which is co-owned by the ‘Namgis First Nation, says it and its partners on the Beaver Cove plant including Domtar are looking at alternative uses…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice