‘We don’t forget’: RCMP make arrest in 2007 cold case murder south of Edmonton

January 22, 2026 53 views

By Bill Graveland The Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit has made an arrest in connection with a death on the Samson Cree Nation nearly two decades ago. Johnathan Saddleback, 24, was found unresponsive at a house on the First Nation, south of Edmonton, and died on scene in February 2007. Police say it wasn’t modern technology that led to the arrest but rather co-operation between RCMP and the community, which provided tips. “We don’t forget. We are always able to go back and continue to work on these files,” RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said Thursday. “When you’re the loved one of one of our homicide victims and these investigations are going long term, it’s important to understand that the historical homicide unit is always reviewing and ensuring what are known…

