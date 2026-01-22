Brantford man facing Child Pornography Charges

BRANTFORD,ONT- A 44-year-old Brantford man is facing child pornography charges as a result of an investigation by the Brantford Police Service (BPS) Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), in May 2025. The charges came after a resident found a cell phone in May 2025 and when the resident accessed the phone, trying to reach the owner, found “concerning images” that prompted the individual to turn the phone over to police. ICE Unit detectives obtained a search warrant to examine the phone and found evidence of child pornography on the phone. BPS charged a 44-year-old Brantford man with two counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation material and one count of Make Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material contrary to the Criminal Code. The BPS ICE Unit investigation is continuing…



