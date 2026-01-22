‘Disappointed’ Tunraluk resigns as Inuit association president

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) will hold elections for its president and two vice-president positions in December 2026 after accepting the resignation of President Jeremy Tunraluk. Tunraluk was on unpaid leave until Jan. 21, when he resigned and vowed to run in the next election. “Given the refusal of current NTI administration to follow fair and reasonable procedures, I am disappointed to say that I am not longer able to work within the current structure of NTI,” Tunraluk said. “I look forward to contesting the upcoming NTI elections and speaking to Inuit and Nunavummiut regarding our future.” Having only been elected in December 2024, Tunraluk was placed on leave from his position on Dec. 4 following an assault charge. That charge…
Related Posts
Across a colonial border, First Nations share salmon eggs to bypass dams
January 22, 2026 310
By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews First Nations fish hatcheries on both sides of…
Atlantic First Nations want meeting with Ottawa after two men shot by police
January 22, 2026 272
First Nation chiefs across Atlantic Canada are calling for an urgent meeting with the federal government…