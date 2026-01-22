National News
‘Disappointed’ Tunraluk resigns as Inuit association president

January 22, 2026 218 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) will hold elections for its president and two vice-president positions in December 2026 after accepting the resignation of President Jeremy Tunraluk. Tunraluk was on unpaid leave until Jan. 21, when he resigned and vowed to run in the next election. “Given the refusal of current NTI administration to follow fair and reasonable procedures, I am disappointed to say that I am not longer able to work within the current structure of NTI,” Tunraluk said. “I look forward to contesting the upcoming NTI elections and speaking to Inuit and Nunavummiut regarding our future.” Having only been elected in December 2024, Tunraluk was placed on leave from his position on Dec. 4 following an assault charge. That charge…

