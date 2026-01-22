National News
Atlantic First Nations want meeting with Ottawa after two men shot by police

January 22, 2026 271 views

First Nation chiefs across Atlantic Canada are calling for an urgent meeting with the federal government after two Indigenous men were fatally shot by RCMP officers over the past two weeks. A group representing Mi’kmaq, Wolastoqey, Peskotomuhkati and Innu communities say they want to meet as soon as possible with federal ministers and senior leadership from the RCMP. The chiefs issued a statement saying they have serious concerns following the deaths of a man in Neqotkuk First Nation in New Brunswick on Sunday and another in Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia last week. Paul Bronson was identified Monday as the man shot and killed by RCMP officers who responded to what police have called a domestic dispute at a residence in Neqotkuk First Nation. Police say an RCMP officer…

