First Nations to own equity in new Atlantic transmission line

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com An agreement enabling First Nations to have an ownership stake in an Atlantic Canada clean energy project was announced on Jan. 21. At a news conference held at Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia, officials from the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) gave details about the $54 million in equity loans provided to strengthen First Nations’ ownership of the Wasoqonatl intertie, a new 345-kilovolt transmission linerunning 160 kilometres and connecting Onslow, Nova Scotia to Salisbury, New Brunswick. This initiative is expected to be completed in 2028. The Wasoqonatl intertie will boost interprovincial electricity trade and further grid resilience and energy. The CIB will provide a $36 million loan to the Wskijinu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency Limited (WMA), made up of 13 Mi’gmaq First Nations in…



