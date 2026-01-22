Hateful graffiti found on Port Alberni’s Orange Bridge for second time in a week

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, BC – Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after the ‘Every Child Matters’ barrier at the Orange Bridge was vandalized for the second time in a week. Three swastikas were found spray-painted on the pillars of the bridge and the ‘Every Child Matters’ slogan was defaced with a racist slur on Jan. 21 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Just one week prior, on Jan. 14, the slogan was defaced with the same racist slur. The lettering of the ‘Every Child Matters’ slogan was also vandalized in September 2022 – only a day after it was originally painted in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and Tseshaht First Nation. Tseshaht Chief Councillor Wahmeesh, Ken Watts, said there is “no…