National News
ticker

Carney’s speech to World Economic Forum draws praise, calls for action

January 22, 2026 201 views

By David Baxter Prime Minister Mark Carney’s call at the World Economic Forum for middle powers to band together against economic coercion by “great powers” is winning some cross-partisan support at home, and garnering attention all over the world. The speech — which the Prime Minister’s Office said Carney wrote himself — painted a grim picture of a world where global powers are increasingly using economic dominance for political coercion and where countries like Canada cannot continue to pretend the way things used to be is the way they will ever be again. “In a world of great power rivalry the countries in between have a choice: compete with each other for favour or to combine to create a third path with impact,” he said in a speech that drew…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We don’t forget’: RCMP make arrest in 2007 cold case murder south of Edmonton

January 22, 2026 51

By Bill Graveland The Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit has made an arrest in connection with…

Read more
National News

First Nations-owned Vancouver Island wood chip plant set to close in March

January 22, 2026 55

A wood chip plant on Vancouver Island that’s majority-owned by a First Nation in British Columbia…

Read more