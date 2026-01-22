Carney’s speech to World Economic Forum draws praise, calls for action

By David Baxter Prime Minister Mark Carney’s call at the World Economic Forum for middle powers to band together against economic coercion by “great powers” is winning some cross-partisan support at home, and garnering attention all over the world. The speech — which the Prime Minister’s Office said Carney wrote himself — painted a grim picture of a world where global powers are increasingly using economic dominance for political coercion and where countries like Canada cannot continue to pretend the way things used to be is the way they will ever be again. “In a world of great power rivalry the countries in between have a choice: compete with each other for favour or to combine to create a third path with impact,” he said in a speech that drew…
Related Posts
‘We don’t forget’: RCMP make arrest in 2007 cold case murder south of Edmonton
January 22, 2026 51
By Bill Graveland The Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit has made an arrest in connection with…
First Nations-owned Vancouver Island wood chip plant set to close in March
January 22, 2026 55
A wood chip plant on Vancouver Island that’s majority-owned by a First Nation in British Columbia…