Educational space’s name honours late chief and ‘matriarch’

January 22, 2026 152 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — A large, modern educational space in the city now bears the name of a late First Nation chief who espoused leadership and guidance. That’s according to Derek Echum, the son of the late Celia Echum, a former and long-serving chief of Ginoogaming. Derek was one of many dignitaries who attended a ceremony at Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services (or KKETS) in Thunder Bay on Wednesday morning to commemorate naming its “innovation room” after Celia. “She was an instrumental leader for the community,” Derek said. “She provided guidance for many members of the community, whether in a family role (or) a leadership role.” “Just providing so much stability.” Ginoogaming’s current chief, Sheri Taylor, told Newswatch she knew Celia and…

