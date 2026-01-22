National News
ticker

Eby says B.C will play a key role in new global order described by PM Carney

January 22, 2026 200 views

By Wolfgang Depner Premier David Eby says B.C. will play a “key role” in a new international order charted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in a speech in Davos, Switzerland. Carney said during Monday’s speech at the World Economic Forum that the world order is undergoing a “rupture, not a transition,” and Canada is responding by fast-tracking a trillion dollars of investment in energy, AI, and critical minerals as it diversifies trade relationships. Eby says there’s “no question” that Carney’s speech will have consequences for British Columbia’s trading relationship with the United States, but they are minimal compared to the consequences of surrendering sovereignty to the United States under President Donald Trump. He says he listened to Carney’s speech with “relief and pride.” The premier is attending the BC…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We don’t forget’: RCMP make arrest in 2007 cold case murder south of Edmonton

January 22, 2026 51

By Bill Graveland The Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit has made an arrest in connection with…

Read more
National News

First Nations-owned Vancouver Island wood chip plant set to close in March

January 22, 2026 55

A wood chip plant on Vancouver Island that’s majority-owned by a First Nation in British Columbia…

Read more