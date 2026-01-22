Eby says B.C will play a key role in new global order described by PM Carney

By Wolfgang Depner Premier David Eby says B.C. will play a “key role” in a new international order charted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in a speech in Davos, Switzerland. Carney said during Monday’s speech at the World Economic Forum that the world order is undergoing a “rupture, not a transition,” and Canada is responding by fast-tracking a trillion dollars of investment in energy, AI, and critical minerals as it diversifies trade relationships. Eby says there’s “no question” that Carney’s speech will have consequences for British Columbia’s trading relationship with the United States, but they are minimal compared to the consequences of surrendering sovereignty to the United States under President Donald Trump. He says he listened to Carney’s speech with “relief and pride.” The premier is attending the BC…



