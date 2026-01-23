National News
Assembly of First Nations warns members to be cautious in U.S. following ICE actions

January 23, 2026

By Alessia Passafiume The Assembly of First Nations is warning First Nations individuals to be wary of crossing the border into the United States in response to immigration enforcement raids and the detention of some Indigenous people. AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak confirmed that at least one First Nations person had a negative encounter recently with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE, and that person has since returned to Canada. Woodhouse Nepinak told The Canadian Press the AFN will not be releasing the person’s name. The case prompted the advocacy body to issue a statement warning First Nations members to make sure they have the right documentation and identification when crossing the border. “These actions are a violation of our inherent rights and a breach of…

