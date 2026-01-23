Cold weather alert issued: where you can find help at Six Nations and Brant

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations community members needing help during the cold weather alert can access a number of warming centres in the community during the alert. The Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) cold weather warming centre notifications came Friday Jan., 23 after the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for Grand Erie Public Health had issued a cold weather alert Jan 22. The SNEC alert warned temperatures are expected to drop below -15C or reach wind chill values of -20C. With temperatures of -15C or colder the MOH warns unprotected skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes and there is a high risk of developing hypothermia Six Nations of the Grand River has opened warming centres at: – The Family Gathering Place,18 Stoneridge…



