National News
ticker

Cold weather alert issued: where you can find help at Six Nations and Brant

January 23, 2026 151 views

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations community members needing help during the cold weather alert can access a number of warming centres in the community during the alert. The  Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC)  cold weather warming centre notifications came Friday Jan., 23 after the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for Grand Erie Public Health had issued a cold weather alert Jan 22. The SNEC alert warned temperatures are expected to drop below -15C or reach wind chill values of -20C. With temperatures of -15C or colder the MOH warns unprotected skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes and there is a high risk of developing hypothermia Six Nations of the Grand River has opened warming centres at: – The Family Gathering Place,18 Stoneridge…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Former Winnipeg officer gets 7 years for selling drugs, taking photo of dead woman

January 23, 2026 201

By Brittany Hobson A judge has sentenced a former Winnipeg police officer to seven years in…

Read more
National News

Deninu K’ue chief miffed by business going to southern companies

January 23, 2026 199

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Deninu K’ue Chief Louis Balsillie is seeking…

Read more