Inuvik town councillor awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

January 23, 2026 164 views

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Kurt Wainman, a longtime member of Inuvik Town Council, is one of 30,000 Canadians to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal. Awarded on Jan. 14, the ceremony was held in Inuvik’s municipal council chambers. The medal was created to mark the King’s May 2023 Coronation, with the purpose of recognizing Canadians who have made significant contributions to Canada or achieved outstanding success across the nation. When asked what inspired him to join the town council, Wainman replied, “A few of my friends were on there, a few of my family, and they told me about what it means to serve as a councilor and how you can help out with the community…” Wainman cited his desire “to be a part…

