National News
ticker

Deninu K’ue chief miffed by business going to southern companies

January 23, 2026 199 views

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Deninu K’ue Chief Louis Balsillie is seeking backing from the GNWT as he tries to ensure that locally-owned First Nation businesses don’t lose out to companies from outside the NWT. He recently wrote to Industry, Tourism and Investment Minister Caitlin Cleveland to convey concern that the practice of materials procurement by non-government entities could harm the economy in Fort Resolution. Specifically, he cited the lower cost bid of a non-NWT contractor as his motivation for speaking up. “Our local core box business creates employment for local workers and supports our local economy. The DKDC [Deninu K’ue Development Corporation] has operated this business for many years to not only provide jobs for our residents, but to promote economic opportunity and foster relationship…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Former Winnipeg officer gets 7 years for selling drugs, taking photo of dead woman

January 23, 2026 201

By Brittany Hobson A judge has sentenced a former Winnipeg police officer to seven years in…

Read more
National News

Trump’s comments ‘false,’ Canadians made ‘great sacrifices’ in Afghanistan: Miller

January 23, 2026 237

By Craig Lord A Liberal cabinet minister and former member of the armed forces is dismissing…

Read more