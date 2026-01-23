Former Winnipeg officer gets 7 years for selling drugs, taking photo of dead woman

By Brittany Hobson A judge has sentenced a former Winnipeg police officer to seven years in prison for selling drugs to colleagues and distributing a photo of a partially clothed dead woman. Court of King’s Bench Justice Kenneth Champagne had initially told lawyers Friday he was “inclined” to go higher in sentencing Elston Bostock. But the judge decided on seven years, after the defence and Crown agreed to the term. “Today is a dark day for public confidence in the administration of justice,” Champagne said. “For the last eight years of his employment, Bostock was involved in serious, sustained and intentional criminal activity.” Bostock, 49, pleaded guilty last week to charges including breach of trust, attempting to obstruct justice, drug trafficking and offering an indignity to human remains. The Crown…



