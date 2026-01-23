National News
First Nations warn members to be cautious when entering U.S. following ICE actions

January 23, 2026 41 views

The Jay Treaty Alliance is encouraging First Nations individuals crossing the border to the U.S. to ensure they are carrying their familial lineage letter, status card, long-form birth certificate and government-issued photo ID while in the U.S. By Alessia Passafiume Several First Nations are warning their members to be wary of crossing the border into the United States in response to immigration enforcement raids and the detention of some U.S. tribal citizens. The Kashechewan First Nation in northern Ontario — which was forced to evacuate earlier this month when local water and sewage systems failed — posted on social media that residents evacuated to Niagara Falls, Ont., should refrain from crossing the border into Buffalo, N.Y. “For the safety and security of its evacuees sent to Niagara Falls, Kashechewan First…

