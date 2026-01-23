National News
‘No easy choices left’ for Ontario hospitals to save money: association

January 23, 2026 48 views

By Allison Jones Ontario hospitals have already started making some “lower risk” cuts in the face of rising deficits, but those alone won’t alleviate hospitals’ financial strain, the head of their association says, warning there are no easy choices left. The Ontario Hospital Association has told the provincial government in its submission ahead of the spring budget that the sector faces a structural deficit of $1 billion and needs not just more money this year but a predictable, multi-year funding plan. “Worryingly, our financial reserves — also called working capital — which are really intended to be for long-term, capital-related expenses like medical and diagnostic equipment or refurbishing and rebuilding hospitals … those working capital dollars are being used to actually pay for operating expenses, and that is a sign…

