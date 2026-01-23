Two charged in 2021 shooting of man on First Nation in Nova Scotia: RCMP

National News
RCMP in Nova Scotia say charges have been laid in a nearly five-year-old shooting on a First Nation on Cape Breton Island. Mounties say they were called in late February 2021 to a home on the Eskasoni First Nation, where a 53-year-old man had been shot through a window, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators now say two men were arrested earlier this week at homes on Eskasoni and the Potlotek First Nation, also known as Chapel Island, about an hour’s drive south. A 35-year-old from Eskasoni faces counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and other weapons charges, while the 29-year-old from Potlotek is charged with accessory after the fact. Both men are scheduled to appear in court on March 3. Eskasoni First Nation Chief Leroy Denny says on…

