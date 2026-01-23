National News
‘Her story is not unique’: Muskrat Dam mourns one of their own

January 23, 2026 53 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source MUSKRAT DAM — Kenina Thomas was born in Muskrat Dam First Nation in December 1981 and died eight days into 2026 at a bus shelter in Thunder Bay. Those are the bare-bones details of her life, but Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler — also from Muskrat Dam — knows there’s much more to her story. “She was a mother and a wife and a daughter, and I know she did her best to live the best life that she could,” Fiddler said Thursday, the day after a funeral service for the 44-year-old at Muskrat Dam’s Anglican church. “And then what I remember about her is that there was a few years where she lived up in Fort Severn…

