‘Her story is not unique’: Muskrat Dam mourns one of their own

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source MUSKRAT DAM — Kenina Thomas was born in Muskrat Dam First Nation in December 1981 and died eight days into 2026 at a bus shelter in Thunder Bay. Those are the bare-bones details of her life, but Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler — also from Muskrat Dam — knows there’s much more to her story. “She was a mother and a wife and a daughter, and I know she did her best to live the best life that she could,” Fiddler said Thursday, the day after a funeral service for the 44-year-old at Muskrat Dam’s Anglican church. “And then what I remember about her is that there was a few years where she lived up in Fort Severn…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice