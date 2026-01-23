B.C. minister condemns hate crimes after Nazi symbol spray-painted on bridge

National News
British Columbia’s Indigenous relations minister is condemning “repeated acts of racist vandalism” in Port Alberni after someone spray painted a Nazi symbol over a message of ‘every child matters’ on a bridge in the city. Spencer Chandra Herbert says in a statement that hate crimes and hate speech have no place in Port Alberni, the province or anywhere in Canada. He says the most recent attack included the use of swastikas, which are triggering to many. The statement notes it is the third time Orange Bridge has been defaced and Herbert says the province stands with Tseshaht First Nation and community leaders in opposing such crimes. He says he is concerned by “the steady rise of residential school denialism in B.C.,” saying it seeks to erase or distort the truth…

